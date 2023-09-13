trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662010
Sangeet Ragi said- 'To save Hindu and Sanatan, Modi government will have to be elected in 2024'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Udhayanidhi Stalin, A. From Raja, Ponmudi to Swami Prasad Maurya, Jagdanand Singh, Chandrashekhar Yadav, there is a race to see who abuses Sanatan the most. Is this not hate speech? The matter has even reached the Supreme Court regarding this. Three FIRs each have been filed against Stalin and Raja. But it is not clear whether this thinking about Sanatan is of only these leaders or of the entire INDIA Alliance?
