Sanjauli Mosque Dispute: Muslim committee submits memorandum to DC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

Seeing the protest of Hindus on the Shimla mosque dispute, Muslims have taken this big decision. Traders, enraged by the lathi charge in Shimla Sanjauli mosque dispute in Himachal Pradesh, kept the market closed for 3 hours. Imam said- I will remove the illegal part of the mosque myself. BJP alleges- Government is doing appeasement. People from the Muslim side met the DC of Shimla on the Shimla mosque dispute. People from the Muslim side submitted a memorandum to the DC.