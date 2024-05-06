Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Though Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series "Heeramandi" received favorable reviews by the streaming service Netflix, it additionally generated discussions within realism and acting decisions, with Bhansali was and the niece Sharmin Segal attracting particular criticism. In the middle of all of this, a well-liked series clip appeared on Reddit. Richa Chadha welcomes Sanjay in the video before she joins the cast for the picture. Online debate was sparked by viewers' conjectures that Sanjay had pushed Richa aside so Sharmin could take center stage.

All Videos

BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Play Icon01:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon01:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Play Icon01:00
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon01:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:30
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
play icon1:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon1:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
play icon1:0
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
play icon1:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral
play icon1:30
Yashraj Mukhate's 'Aaj Toh Sunday Hai' AI Mashup Catches Mohan Kannan's Eye - Video Goes Viral