Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray has announced seat sharing in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the rebellious attitude of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has come to light. Sanjay Nirupam said, 'Congress has surrendered before Uddhav Thackeray. Congress leadership has failed in Mumbai.'

