trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Raut article against PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
A case has been registered against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He is accused of writing objectionable articles on the PM. This case has been registered based on the article written in Saamana. A case was registered under sections 124A, 153A and 505 (2). Police registered this case in Yavatmal.
Follow Us

All Videos

ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Play Icon0:44
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
Play Icon1:34
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
Top 100 News: 12-12-2023 | Rajasthan new CM
Play Icon11:17
Top 100 News: 12-12-2023 | Rajasthan new CM
BJP's shocking decision over MP New CM
Play Icon31:34
BJP's shocking decision over MP New CM
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
Play Icon13:52
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav

Trending Videos

ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
play icon0:44
ED notice to CM Hemant Soren
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
play icon1:34
Announcement of name of new Chief Minister in Rajasthan today
Top 100 News: 12-12-2023 | Rajasthan new CM
play icon11:17
Top 100 News: 12-12-2023 | Rajasthan new CM
BJP's shocking decision over MP New CM
play icon31:34
BJP's shocking decision over MP New CM
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
play icon13:52
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
sanjay raut chappal video,sanjay raut artical on pm,Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena leader,sanjay raut latest news,sanjay raut news,sanjay raut live,sanjay raut interview,shiv sena sanjay raut,sanjay raut on ajit pawar,shiv sena mp sanjay raut,Sanjay Raut ED,Sanjay Raut Arrested,sanjay raut latest speech,shiv sena mpp sanjay raut,shiv sena mp | sanjay raut,sena leader hospitalised,