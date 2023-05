videoDetails

Sanjay Raut comments on Uddhav's resignation,says, 'Can't restore earlier status'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Supreme Court gave its verdict regarding the dispute between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray resigned after this decision. Sanjay Raut's big statement regarding his resignation has come to the fore. He said that, 'the status quo ante cannot be restored'