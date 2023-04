videoDetails

Sanjay Raut comments over Sharad Pawar's Statement

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

NCP leader Sharad Pawar gave a shocking statement regarding the Aghadi alliance. He said, 'Don't know what will happen in seat sharing'. Regarding this, Sanjay Raut made a big statement and said, 'It is there even today, and will continue to be so'.