Sanjay Raut compared PM Modi with Aurangzeb

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, political rhetoric has also intensified. Recently, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had compared PM Modi with Aurangzeb. There is a political uproar regarding this. At the same time, BJP is demanding action against Sanjay Raut for comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb.

