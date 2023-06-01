NewsVideos
Sanjay Raut makes big statement on Nitish Kumar's meeting in Patna

Zee Media Bureau|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
The opposition seems to be continuously uniting against the Modi government. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar has called an important meeting of the opposition parties. Sanjay Raut's big statement has come out regarding this meeting. He says, 'Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will go to the meeting on June 12'

