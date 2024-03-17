NewsVideos
Sanjay Raut's big claim regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The dates for the Lok Sabha elections have been announced. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are holding their final meeting on seat sharing. The formula will be announced soon. At the same time, even in the NDA camp, no consensus has been reached regarding seat sharing.

