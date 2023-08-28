trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654624
Sanjay Raut's big statement on opposition alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut gave a big statement on I.N.D.I.A alliance. Raut said that on August 31 at 7 pm, some people will be unveiled in the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. Along with this, the new logo of I.N.D.I.A will also be revealed on 31st August.
