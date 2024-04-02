Advertisement
Sanjay Singh granted bail by Supreme Court

Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh has got bail from the Supreme Court. ED has decided that it will not oppose the bail application of Sanjay Singh. SC grants bail to Sanjay Singh in excise policy case. The court made it clear that the concession given by Sanjay Singh will not become an example in any other case. Sanjay Singh will be able to participate in political activities.

