Sanjay Singh holds press conference amid Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
AAP MP once again held a press conference after his release from Tihar Jail in the Delhi Excise Policy case. During this press conference, Sanjay Singh made serious allegations against BJP. Sanjay Singh said, 'What a well-planned march the BJP government has carried out in the last few years. This scam happened through electoral bonds.. and all this was happening behind the scenes.. I want to thank the Supreme Court.. and what I am going to reveal today..

