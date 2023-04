videoDetails

Sanjay Singh makes serious allegations against ED during Press Conference

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had come to fore in which he had talked about making a big disclosure on 12th April at 12 PM. In this connection, AAP MP Sanjay Singh held a press conference. During the press conference, Sanjay Singh made serious allegations against ED and said, 'ED has recorded a false statement'