Santhals Protest In Demand Of Recognition Of Santhali Language In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Santhals staged a protest in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on July 04. They demanded recognition of the Santhali language as their first language in Jharkhand.
'Break' in NCP... BJP has become 'strong' in 'Maharashtra'
'Break' in NCP... BJP has become 'strong' in 'Maharashtra'
Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
 Dog suffocates in scorching car as careless pet owners enjoy tour of Taj Mahal
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With 'Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
SCO: PM Modi Hits Pakistan, PM Sharif With 'Safe Haven For Terrorism' Remark
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
The rain in 'Gurugram' exposed the administration! Highway became 'swimming' pool
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi
