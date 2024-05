videoDetails

Sarpanch killed, tourist couple injured in Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack

| Updated: May 19, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

There has been a terrorist attack in the valley during the Lok Sabha elections. Two attacks took place in South Kashmir. A couple who had come for a visit to Anantnag was murdered. Terrorists shot local BJP leader Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh in Heerpora of Shopian at around 10.30 pm. Aijaz Ahmed was taken to the hospital, where he died. Aijaz Ahmed was a former sarpanch.