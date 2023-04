videoDetails

Satyaki Savarkar files criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in London | Veer Savarkar

| Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of the brothers of Vinayak Savarkar has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his comments against Savarkar.