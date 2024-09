videoDetails

Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

A big revelation has been made on the conspiracy to derail the trail in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. A person named Ashish has been arrested for keeping wood on the track. Accused Ashish was a drug addict.