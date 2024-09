videoDetails

There is no difference between Mathadhish and Mafia - Akhilesh Yadav

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Big news from Uttar Pradesh politics. A war of words has started between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav. This time Akhilesh Yadav made serious allegations against the Yogi government on social media platform X. Akhilesh Yadav targeted the UP STF on X. Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the functioning and methods of the STF.