Satyendra Jain Viral Video: Politics on Satyendra Jain's viral video, allegations and counter-allegations intensify in AAP-BJP

| Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:17 PM IST

Many viral videos of Delhi Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain have surfaced from Tihar Jail today. While commenting on Satyendra Jain's viral video, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party and described it as a SPA and Massage Party. On the other hand, AAP's Manish Sisodia hit back at BJP and said that Satyendra Jain's treatment is being mocked.