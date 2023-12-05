trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695480
"Sayonara Fossil Fuels" Pikachu Protesters Demand End To Fossil Fuel Use At COP28

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Activists dressed in Pikachu costumes called on Monday (December 4) for an end to fossil fuel funding, asking during the COP28 summit for a real commitment to a full phase-out. Climate activist Masayoshi Iyoda expressed his disappointment at the Japanese government's position on the phase-out of fossil fuels, describing their approach to this as "not enthusiastic."
