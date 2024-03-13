NewsVideos
SBI files affidavit in Supreme Court on electoral donations case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
As per latest reports, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has filed an affidavit in the SC and said that as per the order of Supreme Court on March 11, the data related to electoral bonds has been handed over to Election Commission on March 12. SBI has submitted the name of the bond buyer, the bond amount and the information about the party encashing bond to Election Commission

