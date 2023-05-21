NewsVideos
videoDetails

SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
SBI's notice has come out regarding 2000 notes, in which it has been said that only 10 notes will be changed at a time and there is no need to show any identity card up to 20 thousand.

