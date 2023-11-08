trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685832
SC on Firecracker Ban: SC big statement on Delhi Pollution

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Diwali firecrackers Ban Delhi Pollution: The Supreme Court appeared very strict today while hearing the case of increasing pollution and stubble burning in Delhi-NCR. There is no respite from poisonous air in Delhi NCR, AQI is crossing 400. On pollution, SC said that the order to ban firecrackers was for the entire country. Supreme Court's big statement on Diwali firecrackers has come out.
