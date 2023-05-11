NewsVideos
SC rules in favour of Delhi govt over control of civil servants

May 11, 2023
he Supreme Court on May 11 ruled in favour of the Delhi government over control of civil servants excluding the police, public order and land in the national capital. While reacting on this to ANI, Counsel for Delhi Government Advocate Shadan Farasat said, “It was a unanimous decision by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court. The Apex Court said that the elected government controls the civil servants in the government of NCT of Delhi.”

