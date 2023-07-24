trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639790
SC stays order on Gyanvapi survey till July 26

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid News: The Muslim side has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding a ban on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi campus. In this case, the Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi till 5 pm on Wednesday.
