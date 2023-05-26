NewsVideos
SC to hold hearing on Demand to inaugurate New Parliament House from President

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
20 opposition parties including Congress, Left parties, Trinamool Congress, SP and Aam Aadmi Party have announced to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. The matter of inauguration has reached the Supreme Court (SC). There will be a hearing on this shortly

