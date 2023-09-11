trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660771
Schools shut due to heavy rain in Lucknow

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
UP Weather Report: The condition is bad due to rain in many districts including the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Due to this, people are facing waterlogging like situation in half the capital. Up to one foot of water has accumulated even on the main roads. It is raining heavily continuously. Incessant rains have choked the drains.
