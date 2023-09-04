trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657562
Scientist who played an important role in Chandrayaan 3 launching passes away

Sep 04, 2023
ISRO Scientist Passed Away: ISRO scientist Valarmati, who voiced the launch countdown of Chandrayaan-3, has passed away. Valarmati had suffered a heart attack.
