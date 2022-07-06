NewsVideos

Scientists at CERN discover three "exotic" particles for the first time

Scientists working with the Large Hadron Collider have discovered 3 subatomic particles.These particles were never seen before in the history of science. They will help to understand how quarks bind together into composite particles.

Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
