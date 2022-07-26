NewsVideos

Scientists discover deadly pool in Red Sea that kills anything that swims into it | Zee English News

Scientists have identified a deadly pool at the bottom of the Red Sea. The pool can instantly kill or paralyse any creature which swims inside it. The pool was uncovered 1.7 kilometers beneath the surface using a remotely operated underwater vehicle

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 02:00 PM IST
