Scindia exposed Congress!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
During the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nirav Modi. Scindia said, "Today I want to thank our NDA alliance and PM Modi for giving me an opportunity to speak." In the temple of democracy, such a scene is being seen.

