videoDetails

Search for Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen intensifies, STF raids these areas of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Police is continuously conducting raids to arrest Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen. Raids have been conducted in search of Shaista in Kosambi. Shaista did not even attend the funeral of her husband Atiq Ahmed and son Asad. Meanwhile, SIT has got a big success. According to sources, the SIT has received a diary containing the ID card and phone number of Atiq's father-in-law. According to the sources, input has also been received that there are many people in different government departments who are helping Atiq's wife Shahista