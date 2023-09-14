trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662437
Search for terrorists continues with drones and helicopters in Jammu-Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 07:54 PM IST
The encounter between security forces and terrorists is still going on in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, heavy firing is taking place from both the sides, terrorists are being searched in the entire area with the help of drones and helicopters. Two soldiers and a policeman were martyred in a terrorist encounter in Kokarnag, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
