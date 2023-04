videoDetails

Search Intensifies for Shaista Parveen, can surrender with Lawyers in Court today

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

There is speculation about the surrender of Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Shaista Parveen can surrender with lawyers in the court today. At the same time, tell that no surrender application has been given so far.