Search Operation continues for man-eater wolves

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Big news of the moment on Bahraich wolf. Special team, 2 kilometers away from the man-eating wolf. Now the terror is going to end soon. Solid preparations are being made to catch the wolf.

