trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688569
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Second semi-final will be played between South Africa and Australia

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
AUS vs SA Semi Final Today: India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals and made it to the semi-finals. So today the second semi-final of the World Cup is to be played. The semi-final will be played between South Africa and Australia in Kolkata today.
Follow Us

All Videos

Joe Biden and XI Jinping Meeting in America
Play Icon1:3
Joe Biden and XI Jinping Meeting in America
Today's Top 100 biggest news 16 Nov 2023
Play Icon10:47
Today's Top 100 biggest news 16 Nov 2023
Inzamam ul Haq's big statement, Bhajji enraged
Play Icon32:50
Inzamam ul Haq's big statement, Bhajji enraged
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel-Hamas war changed the picture of Gaza
Play Icon11:44
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel-Hamas war changed the picture of Gaza
World Cup 2023: Abdul Razzaq gave controversial statement
Play Icon10:49
World Cup 2023: Abdul Razzaq gave controversial statement

Trending Videos

Joe Biden and XI Jinping Meeting in America
play icon1:3
Joe Biden and XI Jinping Meeting in America
Today's Top 100 biggest news 16 Nov 2023
play icon10:47
Today's Top 100 biggest news 16 Nov 2023
Inzamam ul Haq's big statement, Bhajji enraged
play icon32:50
Inzamam ul Haq's big statement, Bhajji enraged
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel-Hamas war changed the picture of Gaza
play icon11:44
Israel Hamas War Update: Israel-Hamas war changed the picture of Gaza
World Cup 2023: Abdul Razzaq gave controversial statement
play icon10:49
World Cup 2023: Abdul Razzaq gave controversial statement
South Africa,Australia vs South Africa,Australia,south africa vs australia,Australia vs South Africa Live,australia vs south africa highlights,australia vs south africa odi highlights,australia vs south africa semi final,south africa vs australia semi final 2023,semi final match australia vs south africa,south africa vs australia semi final playing 11,australia south africa ka semi final match kab hai,south africa vs australia 2nd semi final match 2023,