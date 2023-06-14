NewsVideos
Section 144 imposed in Uttarkashi's Purola over Mahapanchayat over Love Jihad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Uttarakhand Love Jihad Case: Section 144 has been imposed in Uttarakhand's Purola in view of the tension. A decision has been taken regarding the Mahapanchayat. This mahapanchayat was being held in the matter of love jihad. In this mahapanchayat, Muslims are being accused of harassment.

