Secuity forces shots down 7 terrorists in 48 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: Security Forces have taken strict action against terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam. About 7 terrorists have been encountered in 48 hours and army operation is still underway. Know in this report how far the rescue operation has reached.
