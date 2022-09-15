NewsVideos

Secunderabad Hotel fire: Owner, manager of building booked

The Hyderabad police registered a case on September 14 against four persons, including the hotel owner and manager of the building and the lodge in Secunderabad in which a fire broke out on September 13. The accused have been booked under 304-A IPC and investigation is on. The accused will be nabbed very soon, Police said. FIR registered against the owners of Electric Scooter showroom and the manager of Lodge. The accused booked under 304-II, 337 IPC. In last night's fire incident, eight people died and several were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad. The fire broke out at the charging unit of the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the hotel building. Following this, people on the upper floors got trapped in smoke.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
