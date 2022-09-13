Secunderabad: How severe is the fire accident in electric bike showroom?

A major fire broke out at an electric showroom at Secunderabad late night on September 12. The fire spread to a lodge and a restaurant in above four floors of a building located near the passport office. Watch the video.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

