Security Alert In Maharashtra: 54 Detonators Discovered at Kalyan Station in Thane.

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
54 electronic detonators discovered outside platform number 1 at Kalyan Station in Thane, Maharashtra. Railway Police, Local Police, and Bomb Squad on the scene, investigating the situation for public safety.

