videoDetails

Security arrangements in full swing at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai ahead of Chithirai festival in Tamil Nadu

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Security arrangements are in full swing at Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple ahead of the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi Amman and Lord Sundareswarar on May 02. Huge number of devotees thronged the temple to take part in the festivities and to receive blessings. Earlier preparations were in full swing ahead of Chithirai car festival, which will be held on May 03. Chithirai festival Meenakshi Amman temple has several major events, including the 'Pattabhishekam' (Meenakshi goddess coronation), followed by the 'Thirukalyanam' (heavenly wedding), and the famous Chitra temple Chariot Festival.