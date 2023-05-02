NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security arrangements in full swing at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai ahead of Chithirai festival in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Security arrangements are in full swing at Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple ahead of the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi Amman and Lord Sundareswarar on May 02. Huge number of devotees thronged the temple to take part in the festivities and to receive blessings. Earlier preparations were in full swing ahead of Chithirai car festival, which will be held on May 03. Chithirai festival Meenakshi Amman temple has several major events, including the 'Pattabhishekam' (Meenakshi goddess coronation), followed by the 'Thirukalyanam' (heavenly wedding), and the famous Chitra temple Chariot Festival.

All Videos

DC vs GT: Ahmedabad is ready ... Today's match is do or die for Delhi Capitals
1:7
DC vs GT: Ahmedabad is ready ... Today's match is do or die for Delhi Capitals
UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnaser Alshali meets CM YS Jagan Reddy in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh
UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnaser Alshali meets CM YS Jagan Reddy in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh
Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’

Trending Videos

1:7
DC vs GT: Ahmedabad is ready ... Today's match is do or die for Delhi Capitals
UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnaser Alshali meets CM YS Jagan Reddy in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh
Jharkhand Police seize arms, ammunition from banned Maoist outfit PLFI, one arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the coastal road project in Mumbai
“Tamil Cinema is moving towards golden age…” Kamal Haasan hails Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’