Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin had recently made controversial remarks regarding Sanatan Dharma. The controversy regarding which seems to be increasing. Now in this connection, security has been increased outside Udhayanidhi Stalin's house.
