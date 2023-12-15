trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699144
Security Breach in Lok Sabha: 'China connection' exposed in Parliament attack

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Security breach in Lok Sabha: Delhi Police has revealed about the lapse in security of Parliament. The smoke cracker used in the Parliament attack was made in China. The police said that the smoke crackle was so dangerous that it could have taken the lives of the MPs. Earlier during interrogation, it was revealed that Lalit Jha had burnt the mobile phones of all the accused to destroy all the evidence.

