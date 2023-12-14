trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698880
Security Breach Update: Parliament attack accused's connection with Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
As per latest reports, so far, four accused have been arrested in the House security related case, while one accused is still absconding. Zee News has reached the house of an accused named Lalit, where shocking revelations have come to light.

