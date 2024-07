videoDetails

Security Forces Bust 'Cupboard' Hideout used by terrorist in Kulgam

| Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir News: Kulgam-Security forces have achieved a big success. The hideout of the terrorists has been exposed. The terrorists killed were hiding in the cupboard. These four terrorists were hiding in the cupboard. They were hiding in the house to avoid being caught.