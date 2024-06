videoDetails

Security forces Finds dead body, search operation continues

| Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Breaking News: An encounter is going on between security forces and terrorists in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have surrounded the entire area. Security forces have killed one terrorist in the encounter. At present, a search operation is going on in the entire area. The encounter against terrorists is going on since yesterday evening. Security forces have also found a dead body.