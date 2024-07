videoDetails

Security Forces gears up against Jammu-Kashmir terrorists

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Udhampur Terror Attack: The countdown of terror by terrorists has started in Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that after the Kathua terrorist attack, a big terrorist attack took place in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Firing in Udhampur district. Unidentified assailants opened fire on the police post. Security forces also opened fire on the spot. The soldiers cordoned off the entire area. Search operation continues.