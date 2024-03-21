Advertisement
Security Forces gets huge success in Jammu-Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Security forces have achieved huge success in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have recovered a huge quantity of weapons from Kupwara. Along with this, one person has also been arrested. To know the news in detail, watch this report.

